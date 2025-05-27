Does Anyone Still Make A V10 Engine In 2025?

I'll cut right to the chase, folks. The answer is no. There is not a single V10 in mass (or even low-volume) production right now, and that's a damn shame, but I understand why. V10s are sort of caught in a middle ground between V8s and V12s. They're not as fuel efficient as a V8 — naturally aspirated or otherwise — and they don't have the luxury cache of a V12.

The V8 comparison is the real issue here. I mean, you're not getting that much more power from a big V10 than you are from a big V8, but they're heavier, physically bigger and have more parts that can fail. That's true for both production vehicles and race cars, which have also foregone V10s for V8s and other smaller motors. In all honesty, as sad as it might be, there's just no real reason for the V10 to exist today. Automakers seem to realize that, which is why over just the past few years the final production V10s stopped leaving factories.

On the other hand, V10s are cool as hell because of their rarity and the types of cars they've been put in, so I wouldn't discount them making a return in some form or another, but I really don't think it'll happen anytime soon.