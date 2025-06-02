At $1,900, Could This 2011 Nissan Have You Turning Over An Old Leaf?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Nissan Leaf never had great range due to its relatively small battery, and issues with this one's battery have cut that number to what the seller says is "around town" miles. Could that still make this electric a viable contender?

James May recently made a couple of trips to Southern California to support awareness of his namesake booze, James Gin. Documenting these adventures has been Lucy Brown, the head of the Gin maker's marketing arm and famous cheese-avoider. On multiple occasions in their videos, both James and Lucy have commented on the massive portion sizes of meals in the U.S. In fact, both have noted that everything seems bigger here, and that is typically true. Consider the 1986 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Dually pickup we discussed last Friday. With its for-doors, long bed, and extra-wide booty, it's bigger and more roomy than James' pub. The only thing that could be considered not-so-grand on that Ford was its $8,000 asking price. That earned the big truck an expansive 84% Nice Price win.