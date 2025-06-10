When Was The Last Time You Saw A Laforza This Clean?

I went to the Dolce e Veloce Italian car cruise-in hosted by Macchinissima and the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles over the weekend, where there was a huge variety of vehicles on display. Sitting in the sun on the parking deck was everything from a Ferrari Daytona SP3 (missing one of its center caps) and a one-of-19 Lamborghini Sian roadster to a 1961 Lancia Appia and Bruce Meyer's race-winning Ferrari 250 GT SWB. But by far one of the strangest, most unknown, and these days perhaps rarest Italian cars at the show was this Laforza SUV.

Created by Italian coachbuilder Rayton-Fissore and originally called the Magnum, it was first developed as a military vehicle but became a production model, going on sale in 1985. The partially Iveco-based Magnum was fairly trucky, using a turbodiesel engine or either a supercharged four-cylinder from Lancia or a V6 from Alfa Romeo, though it did have a nice leather-lined interior. For the U.S. market, though, Rayton-Fissore aimed higher, renaming the Magnum as the Laforza, swapping in an American V8 and making other changes to better compete with the likes of Range Rover.