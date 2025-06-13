British Couple Steal Their Own Jaguar E-Pace From The Thieves Who Stole It

What do you do when your car is stolen? Call the police. What do you do if the police are overextended and can't get to it? You go ahead and steal back your own car. At least that's what UK couple Mia Forbes and Mark Simpson figured.

According to a report from The Times, the West London pair woke up on June 4 to find their Jaguar E-Pace wasn't where they parked it. The police later told them they weren't sure when they were going to be able to start an investigation. Unfortunately for the thieves, and possibly the dignity of the London police force, the couple had installed some extra safety features on the car, including an Apple AirTag. Turns out this couple had actually had a car stolen before, so this time around, they were ready.

Once the AirTag updated, they realized it was only a short drive away, so they drove there. Sure enough, their steed was right there, and one of them just took it straight back home. There was some internal damage, since the thieves had apparently tried to cut their way into the wiring, but otherwise, the couple got their E-Pace back.