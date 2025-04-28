Man Unknowingly Buys Back His Stolen Civic Type R, And Now Insurance Doesn't Know What To Do About It

There are far worse things out there than having your vehicle stolen, but at the same time, it's still awful. Especially if it's actually special to you and not just a car. Typically, though, it doesn't also leave both you and your insurance company confused about what to do. And yet, that's exactly what happened to Ewan Valentine, a British man and FN2 Civic Type R owner, Road & Track reports. That's because, three weeks after his car turned up missing, the near-identical Civic Type R he bought to replace it turned out to be his actual car with what appeared to be a clean new vehicle identification number.

Valentine had reportedly owned the FN2 for about three years and, as you often do with CTRs, had started to modify it. So when it was stolen out of his driveway, he told Road & Track he began looking for a replacement that would be as close to his old car as possible. Before long, he found an almost identical car listed at a local garage. It didn't have the same mileage, plates or VIN, but it was the same year and color, and it even had an aftermarket Remus exhaust, just like he'd put on his old car. It was only after he bought it that he started to notice a few things were a little too familiar to be a different car.

The key for the locking lug nuts being kept in the same type of bag he had used in his old car could have — maybe — been a coincidence, but the tent peg and pine needles in the trunk were a little too specific.