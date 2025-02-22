What's The Difference Between SOHC, DOHC And OVH Engines?

This is a category that is pretty rapidly going away. You'll be hard-pressed to find an overhead valve — also known as a pushrod — engine in anything outside of a General Motors LS/LT V8 or one of Stellantis' Hemi V8s. Everything else is a part of our next category, which we'll get to in a minute.

Pushrod engines are mostly known for putting out heaps of torque at lower engine speeds, but they're not really able to run at high engine speeds like SOHC or DOHC motors.

Here's how an overhead valve engine works, according to Cars.com: