You Can Buy A Copy Of Aston Martin's Le Mans Loser For Just $5 Million

I would bet that most of these will be immediately moved into cold storage and never see the light of day again, but if you're a particularly adventurous rich guy Aston will offer to store and transport your Valkyrie LM around the world to "exclusive driver development programs" which include access to track days organized by Aston with your own personal engineers and driver coaches offering data analysis, classroom sessions, and driving instruction.

"In all its forms, there is nothing on Earth that compares to Valkyrie," says Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark. Going on to say that the Valkyrie is the "only competitive hypercar bred from a road car." It's odd that Aston considers the Valkyrie competitive, when its best finish in WEC thus far has been 14th and its best finish in IMSA has been 8th. I guess it hasn't lost a race against any of the LMGT3 class cars yet, so that's something. Ahead of next weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans the Valkyrie LMH appears to be battling for worst of the Hypercar class with Peugeot. During the recent Le Mans Test Day Aston posted times over three seconds a lap off the pace-leading Toyotas, good enough for 18th and 20th out of 21 cars in the class, just a handful of seconds clear of the fastest LMP2 cars.

If you have the spare $5 million for your own Valkyrie LM you'll probably still be among the fastest things to turn up to your local trackday, unless a guy with the full-power hybrid Valkyrie AMR Pro shows up, or a 499P Modificata, I suppose.