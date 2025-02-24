The Aston Martin Valkyrie Took A Month Off Of Racing To Get Faster And It's Still Way Off The Pace

The Aston Martins may look, and sound, the part of a fully fledged race car, but this entire concept is proving half-baked. The Valkyrie is the only car in the Hypercar class to be based on a road-going chassis, the only car in the class to run without a hybrid component, and one of just two cars alongside the Cadillac V-Series.R GTP to run without a turbocharged drivetrain. The 6.5-liter V12 engine sure sounds world-shattering, but that makes for a difficult recipe in the current rulebook.

Based on the fact that Aston was actually closer to its competition from a time perspective around the longer Daytona course indicates to me that the lightweight naturally-aspirated Valkyrie doesn't have a power or speed deficit to the competition, as the Daytona course has a lot more full-throttle V-max driving than the Qatar track allows. It seems to me that all of the other cars are finding a lot of their speed from the electric acceleration provided by the hybrid electric motors. In FIA WEC competition, the hybrid Hypercars of Ferrari, Toyota, and Peugeot all adopted a system that allows electric KERS all-wheel drive under certain circumstances. All of the IMSA-style GTP cars in the class, Porsche, BMW, Cadillac, etc., are running a less-powerful KERS system which can deploy at lower speeds and only powers the rear wheels. For Aston to have neither system could prove costly in race fuel economy, off-peak power deployment, and lap time pace.

I hope the team can find a way to make the car faster across the 2025 season, but it looks like the Aston squad will be starting the season on the back foot.