The Worst Cars On Sale Today, According To You
For the most part, cars are pretty damn good these days. They're safer, faster and more efficient than they've ever been. However, not all of them are, and that's OK. It makes us appreciate the good cars even more. You can't enjoy the sunshine without a little rain, after all. Anyway, that's what brought me to my question from last week.
I wanted to know what you all thought was the worst car on sale today, but I made it a bit more difficult. If you recall, my own suggestion was the Tesla Cybertruck — objectively the worst vehicle on sale today. That meant you had to dig deep and get creative to find a car that could give the Tesla Cybertruck a run for its money when it comes to terrible vehicles. Luckily for me, you weirdos delivered. This list has everything from upstart EV companies putting out trash and massive SUVs to the most boring car imaginable and vehicles that let you know the automaker wasn't really trying.
That's enough out of me, though. How about you folks head on down to check out what your fellow Jalops consider to be the worst vehicles on sale today?
Vinfast VF8
The Cybertruck seems like an easy (and ugly) pick. I'd imagine the Vinfast VF8 would be another strong contender.
Thing is, I've never driven either of those. While sure, everyone saying how bad they are is probably a good indicator that they are, in fact, very bad, sometimes you like to judge a thing for yourself. With that in mind, the worst car on sale today that I've actually driven is far and away the Jeep Grand Cherokee. You couldn't pay me to own one, but so many people around here drive them. Like, are people not test driving before they buy? Have they never driven another vehicle to compare it too? Imprecise steering, mushy brakes, and suspension that was too stiff over bumps and too mushy in corners made it by far the worst new vehicle I've driven in the last few years.
Submitted by: Mike Szekely
Jeep Wrangler
I'd like to nominate the Jeep Wrangler – with an asterisk.
When used for what it is designed and "intended" for (driving up one side of a mountain and down the other side) it's fantastic. For the money, one of the best vehicles available.
When used as most people use it (commuter car, family car) it's absolutely miserable. It's noisy, cramped, thirsty, uncomfortable, with poor visibility, questionable reliability, a terrible ride, and even worse handling. Bonus points to everyone that buys a set of wider "stanced" rims and cheap, low-profile off road tires that further undercut and destroy its ability to do its intended task: off-roading.
I was shocked at how cheap-looking, feeling, plastic-y the interior of a Jeep Wrangler is (was?). Maybe the model I drove was an outlier and things have improved, but what you pay for the Jeep vs. just how C-lister the interior looked told me they sell a LOT of these on reputation and exterior cache than they do because of the inside parts n' pieces, which were craptastic IMO.
Submitted by: SpiffyMcMoron & Polysyllabic
BMW XM
Since the CyberDumpster is off the table, I shall contend that, when it comes to what you get versus what you pay, I think the BMW XM is a strong contender for "worst value." It's probably a perfectly serviceable transportation device, but at that price point, basically everything one might cross-shop is more luxurious, more capable, possibly cheaper, and absolutely less ridiculous-looking.
Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Fiat 500e
It's hard to compete with the CT, but at least it appealed to some disturbed people. The Fiat 500e on the other hand, appears to be even less desired. My closest dealership's website doesn't even mention that they are a Fiat dealership when coming from the Fiat website. The second closest dealership has one new 2024 that's got over $4,000 in discounts plus the $7500 rebate. That's the only Fiat they have listed. I think apathy is a greater sign of "worst" than anything else. Manufacturers have sold millions of objectively bad cars that people have truly loved, so there must be some redeeming qualities to them. In that light, all of Jaguar might qualify too since they're not even bothering to make cars right now.
Submitted by: badrear
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes EQS. One of the fastest depreciating vehicles in history. Seems to be a financial trap for people who think they are going to erase negative equity (because the EQS can be marked up enough to absorb your previous loan balance and still qualify for financing). It's unremarkable, and kinda ugly.
Submitted by: Derek Gilray
Dodge Charger Daytona
Overweight. overpriced, disappointing range, uninspired handling, so-so performance, and apparently now there are a ton of complaints about software issues.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Ineos Grenadier
I should like it. I don't mind someone filling the gap left by the Land Rover Defender. A simple, capable, off-roader. But it's just hard to get past that it's almost entirely an cynical urban status vehicle. Which is true of a lot of most SUVs these days. But nevertheless I see a fair number of Broncos, Wranglers, and 4Runners actually offroad. Granted, very small #'s of Grenadiers exist in the U.S., but yet to see one off-road.
Submitted by: Funkatron
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
I had high hopes for the Grand Wagoneer. I'm sure its a fine vehicle "in principle"... but as far looks go its shaped like a subway train and its not as good as its main targets, Escalade, Navigator, or even the QX80. They should have offered it as they did their old Commander – a boxier Grand Cherokee at the same pricing – very few are gonna spend $100k on a Jeep.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Toyota Sequoia
Since the Cybertruck is the most obvious choice, I'll go with one of the least competitive vehicles in its class...
Toyota Sequoia... How can you make a mega SUV that has such an awful 3rd row and such an awful storage area? How can you have such a large chassis and the batteries for the mandatory hybrid (another reason it's horrible, lack of choice) has to live ABOVE the cargo floor. It has good towing numbers and performs competitively off road, but most people buy these things to haul lots of people and lots of stuff and the Sequoia is barely competitive with a Grand Highlander in those areas. Plenty of people will buy them based on prior generations or perceived Toyota reliability, but this is a pathetic effort.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Volkswagen ID Buzz
The id buzz for many reasons. The price is astronomical, the cargo capacity and interior volume is not competitive and cramped. The range is not good and the charging is slow. Its basically a minivan for someone who doesn't need a minivan.
Submitted by: Bassracerx
Hyundai Palisade/Kia Telluride
Going to go with the Kia/Hyundai twins (Palisade and Telluride). Mechanically unreliable and underwhelming. What makes them the worst IMO, is the fact that it shows how little the general population cares or knows about vehicles. All style and no substance..as long as theres a big touchscreen and carplay.
Submitted by: bricktop252
Chevy Malibu
2025 Chevy Malibu.....apparently you can still pay over $30,000 for this car lol.
Submitted by: RC350F