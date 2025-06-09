The Worst Cars On Sale Today, According To You

For the most part, cars are pretty damn good these days. They're safer, faster and more efficient than they've ever been. However, not all of them are, and that's OK. It makes us appreciate the good cars even more. You can't enjoy the sunshine without a little rain, after all. Anyway, that's what brought me to my question from last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought was the worst car on sale today, but I made it a bit more difficult. If you recall, my own suggestion was the Tesla Cybertruck — objectively the worst vehicle on sale today. That meant you had to dig deep and get creative to find a car that could give the Tesla Cybertruck a run for its money when it comes to terrible vehicles. Luckily for me, you weirdos delivered. This list has everything from upstart EV companies putting out trash and massive SUVs to the most boring car imaginable and vehicles that let you know the automaker wasn't really trying.

That's enough out of me, though. How about you folks head on down to check out what your fellow Jalops consider to be the worst vehicles on sale today?