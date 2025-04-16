Porsche Won Major Races With EV, Hybrid, And ICE All In The Same Day

Nobody does it like Stuttgart. Last Saturday Porsche Motorsport found itself on the top step of the podium in all three of the major international racing classes that it entered, and each of the cars was propelled by a different type of drivetrain. The Porsche Penske 963 with a hybrid turbocharged V8 engine won the GTP class and took the overall victory at the Long Beach Grand Prix IMSA race, that team's third win in as many races. In the GTD category AO Racing's fan favorite "Rexy" 911 GT3 R won, also at Long Beach, with the 911's iconic high-revving all-gasoline flat six. And earlier in the day on the other side of the country the Tag Heuer Porsche 99X Electric team took the win in Formula E's Miami E-Prix. Gas, hybrid, and electric, Porsche wins with all three.

After eleven seasons of Formula E this appears to be the first time a manufacturer has found victory in three different categories with three different drivetrains. I found this tidbit interesting and exciting. It definitely means that Porsche is pushing the boundaries of motorsport forward with diversified powertrains and incredible efforts in every series it runs. It's more than just marketing gobbledygook when Porsche says that racing is in the company's DNA. Even when the brand was in its infancy, it was winning endurance races at Le Mans and using what it learned on the track to make its road-going sports cars even better.