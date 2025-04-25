Porsche Teases 963 Street Car To Celebrate Count Rossi's One-Off 917 Daily Driver 50 Years Later

Porsche's 700-horsepower mid-engine hybrid-and-turbocharged V8-powered 963 hypercar has been racing, and winning, in the FIA WEC and IMSA endurance sports car series since its introduction for the 2023 season. While the 963 has not yet found the ultimate success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it has won the 24 Hours of Daytona the last two years running and is undefeated in IMSA across the first three rounds of the IMSA championship in 2025. This is another in a long line of winning top-class prototypes from Porsche, which stretches all the way back to the iconic Le Mans-dominating 917 introduced in 1968. In June of this year, when Porsche aims to add another Le Mans victory to its already impressive tally of 19, the German sports car brand will unveil what is likely to be a street-legal version of the very car it will race there.

Porsche

So far Porsche hasn't actually said anything confirming the existence of such a vehicle, though the teaser image above was appended to a video commemorating Count Martine heir Teofilo Guiscardo Rossi di Montelera's (of Martini & Rossi fame) one-off street-legal 917 built by Porsche for the Count in 1975. The connection, these fifty years later, could not be more blunt.

Rossi was one of those well-to-do eccentric wealthy folks with plenty of hobbies, including powerboat racing, bobsledding, and Porsches. His famed support of the Porsche factory race squad was vigorous, so when he commissioned Porsche to build him a street-legal 917, the company wasn't going to say no.