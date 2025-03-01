Don't Expect Used Car Prices To Get Any Better In 2025

With so much uncertainty going forward, if you have a car that you'd like to upgrade but don't necessarily need to replace just yet, your best bet may be to hold onto it and maybe put some money into ensuring it lasts several more years. That plan won't work for everyone, though, since some cars are just too old and unreliable to keep driving much longer, or even be worth repairing. And, of course, we can't forget the Miata owners who just found out they're having twins. Miatas are small just like babies, but for some reason that doesn't make them the best choice when you have kids.

If you need to buy this year, just be smart about it. You don't want to be kicking yourself in 2026 for stretching your budget to get a nicer car when you couldn't really afford it. Maybe that means buying older or getting something without a luxury badge on the hood, but there's no point in impressing other people while simultaneously ruining your finances. Depending on your lifestyle and living situation, it may even be possible to move to an area where you'd be able to go down to owning only one car that you supplement with an e-bike, public transportation, or a motorcycle. There are, of course, plenty of people that won't work for, since most of the U.S. was laid out with the expectation that everyone would drive everywhere.

Mainly, just think about what you need and work from there. You can't go wrong being careful, especially until we get a better idea of what the next several years is going to look like.