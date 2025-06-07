You Accidentally Shifted Into Park While Driving. Did You Just Damage Your Transmission?

That P on your shifter isn't a gear in the strictest sense. Instead, shifting to park engages a little device called a parking pawl, which is really just a simple metal hook on a spring.

When in park, that spring shoves the hook down, which will then latch into the teeth on the output shaft of the transmission. Once hooked in, the shaft stops spinning. Since the transmission, well, transmits its spin eventually down to the wheels, which is what moves your car, stopping the transmission stops your car. Now you're parked. If the pawl happens to come down outside of the tooth, your car will have to roll for just a moment until a tooth moves into place. This is why your car has that split-second roll once you take your foot off the brake.

This is all fine and good when the car is stopped. If you're on the move, however, the output shaft is spinning quickly — too quickly for the pawl to latch into the teeth, so the pawl will be scraping and skipping along them instead. That can potentially damage either the teeth or the pawl itself, effectively breaking your parking gear. Worse, there's even a chance that shredded metal will get into your transmission, which can cause all sorts of damage.

Modern cars are pretty smart, and their computers probably won't let you make this mistake in the first place. Even so, best to be careful.