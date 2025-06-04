Adding Radar Blind Spot Monitoring To My 30-Year-Old Motorcycle Instantly Made Highway Riding Safer

Avid tech fiends who ride motorcycles may have noticed that Garmin quietly launched an extremely cool new safety product for motorcycles at CES this year, a rear radar and light system that helps provide riders with more situational awareness and safety. Called Zumo R1 Radar, the retrofit product operates very similar to any of the systems found on new motorcycles, with a small LED warning light illuminating when there's a vehicle in your blindspot, and a little red light kicking on when someone is quickly closing the distance behind you. The stoic Germans who built my 1996 BMW R1100 GS probably never envisioned a day when it would have radar safety equipment, but that day is here, and I'm so glad it is.

When I heard about the new product from Garmin back at CES in January I asked for more information, and Garmin asked if I wanted to test it out myself. Not one to turn down an opportunity to test new tech, I agreed. The unit showed up at my door in the middle of a nasty stretch of weather back in February and it sat on a shelf waiting for a nice day to install and test it out. Folks, those days are finally here, and I can tell you right off the bat I'm deeply in love with this radar unit. It's so simple to use, the install was clean and easy, and having an extra digital pair of eyes looking over my shoulder at all times is a welcome safety addition to my riding. I won't go so far as to say it's a life saver, but it definitely adds to my awareness while on two wheels. If you're a regular highway rider, I can't recommend this product enough. In addition to a reverse gear, every motorcycle would be better with radar sensors.

Yes, this system is $600, but I still think it's worth it. With that out of the way, let's check it out.