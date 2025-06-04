What Automotive Event Is Still On Your Bucket List?

What are the greatest automotive events in the world? You have to include stuff like the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, the Indianapolis 500, and the Nürburgring 24 Hours, right? Maybe you aren't into racing and you'd rather visit Corvettes at Carlisle, Luftgekühlt, or Wookies in the Woods or something. I've been quite fortunate in that I've been to just about every great race and car show on the planet, but there are still a few items that I haven't ticked off my bucket list yet. I'll tell you mine if you tell me yours, deal?

For years I have been obsessed with the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It just seems like the one place where every era and discipline of automotive culture and motorsport is represented and celebrated. There's such a wide variety of vehicles on display, including everything from new supercars and current top-flight racing series competitors to vintage rally cars and old NASCAR stockers, and that's before you even get to the hillclimb competition aspect. I absolutely have to make it over to Goodwood at some point in the future, it just looks like heaven on earth for car folks. It's utterly baffling that I haven't been yet, and it's coming up just over a month from now and I still haven't got any plans to visit the event in 2025. Uh, maybe next year I'll pull in to the Goodwood for the first time.