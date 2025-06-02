Ford Is Getting Serious About Taking The Pikes Peak Record From Volkswagen

The Super Mustang Mach-E is Ford's latest attempt at taking the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record, hoping to set an official race time below the 07:57.148 time set by Volkswagen's I.D. R Pikes Peak in 2018. When Ford driver Romain Dumas (who also drove the I.D. R and holds the record) climbs aboard this all-electric Mustang on June 22, he's really going to let it rip. The Blue Oval came close to the Volkswagen record in recent years with Dumas driving the 1,400 horsepower all-electric Supervan 4, which kind of looks like a Ford Transit if you squint, and last year's F-150 Lightning SuperTruck, which kind of looks like an F-150 if you squint. The "van" and "truck" weren't quite quick enough to take the title, however, so Ford is aiming for a smaller form factor and more downforce to get the job done with this prototype-shaped monster with a Mustang badge.

Ford hasn't exactly released all of the information about this racer yet, only saying it develops 6,125 pounds of downforce. That's up a little over 2,000 pounds from the most recent iteration of Supervan, but pretty similar to the SuperTruck. I'm guessing the Super Mustang has a similar 1,600 horsepower four-wheel drive electric drivetrain to the F-150, but perhaps Ford has gone for even more power this year.