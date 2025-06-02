Mass Staff Departures Aren't Making A $31 Billion Air Safety Overhaul Any Easier

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a plan last month to finally modernize the country's crumbling air traffic control infrastructure, which is estimated to cost $31 billion. While Duffy and other Trump administration officials are quick to claim that they inherited a broken system from President Joe Biden, they poured gasoline on the dumpster fire they walked into. The Federal Aviation Administration is assessing the impact of losing over 1,200 employees in Trump's deferred-resignation program, an initiative to reduce government spending by shrinking the federal workforce.

An internal presentation to senior FAA management from early May, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, emphasized the loss of institutional knowledge and experience caused by the gutting of the agency's experts. This is an entirely different story from what the White House disseminated when the deferred-resignation program began in January. The program, in short, dangled a carrot of months-long paid leave for employees to resign or prematurely retire. The Trump administration downplayed the potential consequences because air traffic controllers, inspectors and other front-line safety personnel weren't eligible.