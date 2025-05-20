Watch The First Ever Multi-Car Pileup Crash Test

If, like me, you're morbidly curious and you like to watch crash test videos in your free time then buckle up because last week PBS published a comprehensive documentary that recreates and investigates a multi-car pileup. Don't worry if you're on the squeamish side, the test is conducted without putting any living beings in danger. Instead of having humans behind the wheel, test engineers rigged up each test vehicle with remote controls that a group of test subjects operated safely from remote simulators.

This crash test was meant to simulate a multi-car pileup on a freeway, which in the real world poses a significant challenge for accident investigators to recreate without firsthand knowledge of how the accident actually took place. This experiment offers unique insight into what actually happens in the event of a devastating crash scenario, how real drivers react to a sudden road hazard, and how vehicle safety systems perform in such a complex crash.

PBS filmed the test which was staged on a two-mile long stretch of road on a decommissioned Royal Air Force base in Campbeltown, Scotland that was modified to mimic a freeway with a slow lane, middle lane, fast lane, and a shoulder. The film is 1 hour and 40 minutes long and provides a thorough deep dive into the methodology of the test as well as the investigation that follows, so it's perfect for diehard crash test aficionados and normies alike.