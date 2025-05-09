What Car Should The New American Pope Use As His Popemobile?
Just a few weeks after Pope Francis died the day after a combination 4/20 and Easter Sunday where he had a meeting with JD Vance, the papal conclave at the Vatican has elected a new Pope — and he's American. Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago, will be known as Pope Leo XIV. This new guy also seems to disagree with JD Vance, which is a pretty good start.
The late Pope Francis just took delivery of a new Popemobile based on the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class a couple months ago, and while obviously I think the new guy should keep using that, we definitely need to take advantage of the Pope being American now. He needs to drive (or, I guess, ride in) a vehicle that's more suitable for a dude from the Midwest. That's brought me to our question for the day: What car should the new Pope get as his next Popemobile?
It's gotta be the Hummer EV
I think the GMC Hummer EV would be an excellent choice. It doesn't get much more in-your-face and American than the Hummer, but thanks to its fully electric powertrain it'll fulfill the previous Pope's wishes for a cleaner environment. The Pope doesn't ever need to travel very far, so charging up the giant battery won't be a problem. Plus, the Hummer already has removable roof panels and is available as a pickup, so it would make for a great Popemobile basis. Imagine an extended Hummer EV with an enclosed Pope seat in the bed. That would rule!
Now I turn it over to you Jalops. What kind of car should the new American Pope turn into his Popemobile? It doesn't have to be an American car, just something suitable for an American. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, and I'll round up the best answers next week.