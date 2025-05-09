What Car Should The New American Pope Use As His Popemobile?

Just a few weeks after Pope Francis died the day after a combination 4/20 and Easter Sunday where he had a meeting with JD Vance, the papal conclave at the Vatican has elected a new Pope — and he's American. Cardinal Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago, will be known as Pope Leo XIV. This new guy also seems to disagree with JD Vance, which is a pretty good start.

The late Pope Francis just took delivery of a new Popemobile based on the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class a couple months ago, and while obviously I think the new guy should keep using that, we definitely need to take advantage of the Pope being American now. He needs to drive (or, I guess, ride in) a vehicle that's more suitable for a dude from the Midwest. That's brought me to our question for the day: What car should the new Pope get as his next Popemobile?