Scuderia Ferrari finally claimed its first podium of the F1 season after Charles Leclerc finished third in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, in the shadow of Mecca. Then, the Pontiff died. The Vatican announced on Monday that Pope Francis died at 88 years old. Despite his ailing health, the Pope made the traditional Easter blessing and took one last ride in the Popemobile around Saint Peter's Square. Francis loved public transportation, but like Popes before him, he was unconditionally courted by Italy's automakers and was subsumed by the country's love of motorsport.

Pope Francis will be remembered for his humility. As the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in the late 1990s and 2000s, he eschewed all of the lavish amenities tossed at the leading priest of a Latin American capital city, like the position's palatial residence. The then-Cardinal also refused to ride in chauffeured limos, choosing instead to use Buenos Aires' bus system. Even directly after being elected in the 2013 papal conclave, Francis took the bus back to his apartment in Rome.