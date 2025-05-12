Tesla's sinking sales figures are a sign that prospective EV buyers clearly aren't thrilled with CEO Elon Musk bankrolling Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and his subsequent gutting of the federal government. Self-destructive authoritarian nationalism aside, Tesla's lineup isn't as appealing as it once was. While many industry experts are quick to tout the superiority of electric vehicles produced by Chinese manufacturers, they aren't available to purchase in the United States. However, there are still plenty of EVs that can outclass a Tesla.

For EV enthusiasts and skeptics alike, range remains the end-all and be-all. The current Tesla Model S has a maximum range of 402 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. If you disagree with that figure, take your argument up with what's left of the federal government. The Model S, launched in 2012, remains the longest-range Tesla vehicle despite being the oldest still in production. It's an indication of how Tesla has stagnated as an automaker. Using the EPA's fuel economy website, let's take a peek at the EVs with longer ranges than the aging sedan.