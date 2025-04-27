Yes, A Muffler And A Resonator Are Different, And There's Good Reason To Pick One Over The Other

We get it: You want your car to turn heads. But to do that, it's not enough to make your car look good. You want it to sound good too. That sound all comes down to your car's exhaust system — at least in a good old-fashioned internal combustion engine — which has a lot more pieces to it than just a tailpipe. Alongside the catalytic converter, which is there to reduce emissions, it will also have a muffler and very likely a resonator.

From the outside, the muffler and resonator may look similar, and indeed, both of them exist to make the bellowing howl of an engine exhaust less aggravating for everyone around you. However, they actually serve very different functions and have very different effects on your car's performance. So, if you want to change how your car sounds, or if you're looking to customize your exhaust path, you need to know what they do before picking which one to remove or replace.