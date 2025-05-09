Beyoncé Sings On A Dekotora Semi Truck And A Flying Lowrider At The Cowboy Carter Rodeo Tour

The years of my life can now be split into BB and AB sections: Before Beyoncé and After Beyoncé. Earlier this week I went to night four of her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and I am forever changed. There has never been and will never be a performer like Beyoncé; as she sings in "Alien Superstar," she's one of one, she's number one, she's the only one. It was one of the best tours I've ever been to, and making it even better was the fact that the queen included two different automotive set pieces in the nearly three-hour show.

It shouldn't be surprising, as Beyoncé is a known car person (and public transit supporter). She's owned everything from an El Camino to a Lamborghini LM002, and in one of the standout songs from "Cowboy Carter" she raps about taking her droptop Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport for a spin. Her music videos have featured all sorts of different types of cars, and she calls out cars in her lyrics often. Just like her own varied car history, the two "vehicles" could not be more different: In one section of the show she comes out in a makeshift semi truck that looks like a Japanese Dekotora rig, and for the penultimate song she flies around the stadium in a miniature lowrider. She has some great automotive content in the interludes between songs, too.