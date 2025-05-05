Hyundai Ioniq 5 Once Again Eligible For $7,500 Federal Tax Credit, At Least Until Republicans Kill It

Hyundai took a huge risk on the Ioniq 5's styling, but it's also been a huge hit, at least as far as electric vehicles go. While year-to-date sales were up 14% through the first four months of 2025, sales may have actually been even higher if it had been eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. You could still get the credit on leases, but if you wanted to actually buy your Ioniq 5, you were out of luck. The good news is, that's now changed with the latest update from the Environmental Protection Agency, InsideEVs reports.

The EPA released an updated list of vehicles that are officially eligible for the federal tax credit on May 1, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is back on the list. We expected that as the 2025 model year facelift is now built at Hyundai's new mega-factory near Savannah, Georgia, a location that is firmly within the United States. That switch happened last year, but it wasn't until fairly recently that its battery supplier, SK On, began assembling the Ioniq 5's batteries in its Georgia factory as well, which made the car eligible for the full credit again. And while it likely won't be completely immune from tariff-related price increases, having both the car and the battery built here should help insulate the Ioniq 5 from the worst of Trump's tariffs.

Sadly, while it's great for potential buyers that the Ioniq 5 XRT now has an effective price below $50,000, the far cooler, 600-hp Ioniq 5 N is still built in Korea, so it isn't actually eligible for the tax credit. Theoretically, Hyundai could move Ioniq 5 N production to the U.S. relatively easily since it already builds the regular version here, but at least for now, that's not the case.