Door Flying Off Is The Least Of Aston Martin's Worries In Last Place Competitive Debut For Valkyrie

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH's debut this weekend was far from a roaring success, especially after a door was ripped from the car at speed during the FIA World Endurance Season Opener in Qatar. The startling incident shows just how far behind the Valkyrie is from the front-running Ferrari and Porsche prototypes. The signs were clear to anyone that the newest Le Mans hypercar suffered from a lack of pace, despite the enchanting sound of its naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The No. 009 Valkyrie's passenger-side door flung open on Lap 32 of the Qatar 1812km, the FIA World Endurance Championship season opener. Marco Sørensen was behind the wheel, and race director Eduardo Freitas immediately ordered the Danish driver over the radio to return to the pit lane so the Heart of Racing team could fix the door. Instead of cautiously making his way around the track, Sørensen drove as if he didn't have an open gullwing door as a solid sail. The air pressure ripped the door right off its hinges.