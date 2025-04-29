These Are The Ten Most Influential People In Automotive History According To Jalopnik Readers

While Carl Benz definitely deserves acknowledgement for essentially inventing the first practical modern automobile, I think we can go even further back to find someone who influenced the automotive world.

Enter French inventor Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot and his 1770 "Fardier à vapeur". Now it wasn't very practical. It was very unstable and very unreliable. But it was the world's first self-propelled land vehicle. Cugnot essentially paved the way for every automotive figure afterwards, including Benz, with his brave attempt at engineering. If it weren't for him, we would probably still be getting around by horse and buggy today.