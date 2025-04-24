Five-Star Basketball Prospect Severely Injured In Fiery Tesla Cybertruck Crash

A video posted by X user Corbin Williams shows a burnt-out, mangled Cybertruck on the side of the road in Los Angeles surrounded by first responders earlier today. I cannot confirm that this is the same accident, but it would be a hell of a coincidence if it wasn't.

Saw this on my way to work, looks like the Cybertruck went up on the curb through a hydrant and straight into the big tree. This is my first time seeing a Cybertruck incident. pic.twitter.com/8bPFV2oLCM — Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) April 24, 2025

Arenas is currently ranked 13 among recruits for the high school class of 2025 and committed to play college ball for the USC Trojans back in January, ESPN reports. He also just this month signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas. Arenas was also set to appear on his father's podcast, called "Gil's Arena" on April 24, but the show has been canceled because of the news, according to TMZ.

We've reported on a couple of other occasions where a Cybertruck caught fire following a crash, including one that had deadly results last November as well as a crash that left a Cybertruck burning after it ran into a fire hydrant.

Many of the circumstances around the crash and the scene are still unknown at this point, so we will update this story when and if we get more information.