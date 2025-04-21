Tesla Once Again Delays Cheaper Models

Tesla has promised an entry-level car for nearly as long as the company has been promising cars, and it's never happened. The Model 3, the Model Y, even the Cybertruck was supposed to have an attainable variant that never materialized. Now, the company is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the Model Y, and guess what — it's delayed. From Reuters:

Tesla's long-awaited plans for an affordable car include a U.S-made, stripped-down version of its best-selling electric SUV, the Model Y, but the production launch has been delayed, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Tesla has promised affordable vehicles beginning in the first half of the year, providing a potential boost to flagging sales. Global production of the lower-cost Model Y, internally codenamed E41, is expected to begin in the United States, the sources said. That would occur at least a few months later than outlined in Tesla's public plan, they added, offering a range of revised targets from the third quarter to early next year.

The Model Y already has cheap enough suspension to make getting one as a rideshare an unenviable experience, so one shudders to think what an even cheaper version might look like. Maybe the seats will just be made of injection-molded spikes or something. If, of course, the car ever actually comes out — especially given what tariffs will do to Tesla's parts prices.