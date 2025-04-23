2026 Optiq-V Will Be The Closest Thing Yet To A Cadillac Hot Hatch

There's no word on what'll be powering the Optiq-V just yet. The standard Optiq is powered by front and rear electric motors that put out a combined 300 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. If I had to guess, it'll get a system similar to what is found in the Chevy Blazer EV SS and the aforementioned Lyriq-V, but I doubt it will get the full 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque that those cars produce. The Optiq is a smaller package than those two cars and Cadillac is going to need to create some separation between it and the Lyriq. If I had to make an educated guess, the Optiq-V will probably put out between 515 and 550 horsepower. That feels like a sweet spot.

Like other V vehicles, the Optiq-V looks to have some sharper edges than the standard car. If my eyes don't deceive me, there's a more sculpted hood up front with bespoke wheels along the side. Out back we get a slightly clearer view, where we're able to see a small spoiler that runs right under the Optiq-V's rear window and that classic Cadillac V badge.

For right now, that's all we've got for the Optiq-V. You can expect to get more information about the car in the coming months, but from what I know about the regular Optiq, other V cars and the Blazer EV SS, it's sure to be a lot of fun.