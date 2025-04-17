Cars are money pits. First you are forced to spend thousands of dollars to purchase one, then you have to spend hundreds of dollars a month to insure it, then you have to spend hundreds of dollars more a month to fuel it, and of course you have to spend thousands to repair and maintain it. If you enjoy driving and you happen to get caught enjoying driving too fast then you may end up paying thousands of dollars in tickets, and your already pricey insurance costs go up as a result. And the worst part? Once you've dedicated thousands of dollars to that vehicle over the course of a few years and you go to sell it, it has depreciated so you can only find buyers who are willing to pay a fraction of the original price you paid for it.

Whether it's the threat of mechanical issues rocketing you into bankruptcy, knowing you lack the self-control to stay under the speed limit, a reputation for being easy to wreck, or a reputation for having the crash safety of a buttered croissant, there are lots of factors that may scare you away from owning a particular car. But we want to know your reasons. What car do you want to buy, but are too scared to own? You can be honest, the Jalopnik staff won't judge. The commenters will absolutely judge, but you get used to that pretty quickly.