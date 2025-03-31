New Virginia Bill Would Force Reckless Drivers To Install Speed Limiters In Their Vehicles

The U.S. is the only developed country in the entire world where the roads have gotten more dangerous. Every other developed country has figured out how to make its roads safer, but not us. One state lawmaker in Virginia, however, recently introduced legislation that might help with that problem — at least a little bit.

State Delegate Patrick Hope has sponsored a bill that would allow judges to order people convicted of reckless driving to install a speed limiter in their cars instead of having their licenses suspended, preventing them from speeding until the court allows them to remove it, the Washington Post reports. And while it hasn't been signed into law just yet, that will likely change once the General Assembly accepts one change that Governor Youngkin recommended.

While intelligent speed limiters aren't perfect, the benefits of this legislation are twofold. It would prevent drivers who can't be trusted to drive responsibly from speeding, but it would also allow them to continue to drive legally. One of the biggest problems with suspending someone's license is that, even if they shouldn't be driving, it's almost impossible to prevent someone from driving on a suspended license unless you also impound their car. Even then, they could still borrow someone else's. Plus, they still need to get to work, and in most of the country, that means driving a car. Requiring speed limiters, therefore, is a win for everyone involved, including other drivers.