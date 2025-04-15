Record Year For Norovirus Outbreaks On Cruise Ships Is A Terrible Time To Lay Off CDC Inspectors

Not only is Norovirus running rampant in Florida and on cruise ships, but CBS News reports we're also dealing with a new strain of the virus. Known as GII.17[P17], the newcomer was apparently responsible for about 70% of Norovirus cases this winter. Meanwhile, GII.4, the dominant strain responsible for the last decade of outbreaks, was only linked to about 7% of cases. The GII.17 strain also appears to be more contagious, as we only saw 18 outbreaks in all of 2024. A quarter of the way through 2025, we've seen at least 12, and staff were still dealing with two outbreaks when they were shown the door.

"Critical programs in the CDC will continue under Secretary Kennedy's vision to streamline HHS to better serve Americans" is the official U.S. government line, but the people who actually still work at the CDC told CBS News the Vessel Sanitation Program was already short-staffed before the cuts. It's hard to see how this won't lead to fewer inspections and investigations.

"None of the civilian staff are there to support them. So I don't know how long they will be able to sustain their mission alone without any support," Erik Svendsen, head of the CDC's Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice, told CBS News. Well, at least that was his job until Kennedy eliminated that division, as well. It had been responsible for overseeing the Vessel Sanitation Program, as well as a team of lead-poisoning experts who have also been fired.