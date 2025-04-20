There's A Kit To Add A Hellcat Blower To An LS, But Say Goodbye To Your Hood

Fans of the recently-defunct MotorTrend series Roadkill (R.I.P.) will know that co-host Mike Finnegan named his Gen II Hemi-powered 1955 Chevrolet coupe "Blasphemi." As in the unholy marriage of Mopar power in an iconic shoebox Chevy. We don't know if this other unconventional mod has a nickname yet, but apparently, it's now a thing to slap a Hellcat supercharger atop your Chevy LS motor, which also has a certain ring of, well, blasphemy.

The fact is that Chevy's LS engine already has tons of blowers available without resorting to such witchcraft — both in the aftermarket and from General Motors in the form of the ZL1 Camaro's LSA supercharger. Nonetheless, the Hellcat blower movement seems to be gaining traction for two reasons: It's less expensive and/or has a larger displacement than more direct bolt-on alternatives.

On that first point, because of their bonkers horsepower in the hands of inexperienced drivers, there seems to be an endless supply of wrecked Charger and Challenger Hellcats being parted out. That's not to mention that these muscle cars consistently rate near the top of the Highway Loss Data Institute's list of vehicles which are most likely to be stolen and subsequently, chopped for parts. In fact, the Charger Hellcat is 60 times more apt to get stolen than your average car, at least in the 2020-2022 era.