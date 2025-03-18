Police Bust $3 Million Chop Shop Ring Specializing In Hellcat And Trackhawk Parts

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks and Dodge Hellcats are some of the most stolen vehicles in the U.S. right now. If you're one of the unlucky folks who have had their high-powered Mopar muscle stolen in the past few years, there's a non-zero chance it ended up at this chop shop in Huntington Park, California.

All in all, the Fresno Police Department says they identified over 75 stolen vehicles at the garage as well as a second location in Fresno, with a total value north of $3,000,000. In a Facebook post, police said they found "high performance vehicles" including Chargers, Challengers, Durangos, Infinitis, Trackhawks and Chevy Camaros. There's nothing too shocking here, including the fact the bust has resulted in seven arrests and 110 felony counts... so far. Two suspects still remain at large. From the pictures, it looks as if hundreds if not thousands of parts have been recovered, along with ten firearms and a handful of short-barrel rifles.