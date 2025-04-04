Tesla Sales Dropped By 62% In Germany Last Quarter, I Wonder Why

Musk, whose latest antics include wasting over $20 million in a desperate and failed attempt to prevent a Democratic candidate from winning a Wisconsin judicial election, is a vocal supporter of Germany's pro-Trump, far-right party, the Alternative fur Deutschland party. Musk spoke in support of the AfD, and told an audience that modern rhetoric focuses too much on past guilt, in reference to the atrocities committed by Nazis. Not a good look.

Tesla's global sales fell last quarter, too, though U.S. sales figures for Q1 2025 won't be released until April 22. Globally, Tesla reported 336,681 deliveries in Q1 2025, which is 13% lower than Q1 2024. The American EV maker did face planned partial shutdowns in some factories to allow for manufacturing upgrades in order to transition to producing the facelifted Model Y, which could be another contributing factor to its decline in Q1 sales. Q1 2025 marks Tesla's lowest quarterly sales in almost three years.