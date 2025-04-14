The Weird British Electric Sucker Car Is Faster Than An F1 Car Around The Top Gear Track
Just over twenty years ago Top Gear's famed Stig drove Fernando Alonso's Renault R24 Formula 1 car around the show's test track in a blistering 59 seconds. That lap was over 20 seconds clear of the Ferrari Enzo, Porsche Carrera GT, and Mercedes SLR McLaren, which had previously held the fastest times of the era. Just a few weeks ago the non-race-car record at Dunsfold was set when Stiggy took an Aston Martin Valkyrie for a rip in 1:09.6. This week, however, the outright lap record has been stolen, again by a British supercar manufacturer, but of a completely different kind. What kind of supercar could possibly be quicker than an F1 car? How about the single-seater electric sucker car from startup McMurtry Automotive, named after an Irish thunderstorm? Yeah, that one.
With more than enough downforce to drive upside-down, and all the electric power needed to run a quarter mile in the sevens, McMurtry's Spéirling pretty much redefines fast when it comes to seven-figure hypercars. There's nothing else on the planet like this lilliputian face-melting high-speed mech suit, and this Top Gear track record simply extends the car's already prodigious legend status. If Formula One is the pinnacle of speed, then McMurtry has climbed to the top and planted its flag in just a few short years. If this had happened at Top Gear's peak Clarkson would have lost his tiny mind and assaulted a producer.
Why is this so impressive?
Nobody in 2004 could ever have predicted that the F1 car record would be surpassed, nay obliterated, by an electric car. Think back to 2004 and try to imagine what the world of electric cars looked like. There was no Tesla, no Nissan Leaf even. The idea of using electricity to make a car faster was still a long ways off. The sportiest hybrid available at the time was a Honda Accord. If you took a time machine back 21 years and told them an electric car was quicker than an F1 car around any race track, you'd be carted off to the stocks and pelted with rotten fruit in the public square.
The Renault R24 was among the fastest Formula 1 cars of all time, fighting with Ferrari and Michael Schumacher in their prime and pushing Jarno Trulli to a Monaco Grand Prix victory. Its V10 scream was signature and for two decades it has reigned over the Top Gear track as its king. Today that throne is in shambles, pulverized by a tiny zippy electric machine that sounds like a weasel wearing a jet pack. We're in the golden age of performance, and the McMurtry Spéirling is the new benchmark.