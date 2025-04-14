The Weird British Electric Sucker Car Is Faster Than An F1 Car Around The Top Gear Track

Nobody in 2004 could ever have predicted that the F1 car record would be surpassed, nay obliterated, by an electric car. Think back to 2004 and try to imagine what the world of electric cars looked like. There was no Tesla, no Nissan Leaf even. The idea of using electricity to make a car faster was still a long ways off. The sportiest hybrid available at the time was a Honda Accord. If you took a time machine back 21 years and told them an electric car was quicker than an F1 car around any race track, you'd be carted off to the stocks and pelted with rotten fruit in the public square.

The Renault R24 was among the fastest Formula 1 cars of all time, fighting with Ferrari and Michael Schumacher in their prime and pushing Jarno Trulli to a Monaco Grand Prix victory. Its V10 scream was signature and for two decades it has reigned over the Top Gear track as its king. Today that throne is in shambles, pulverized by a tiny zippy electric machine that sounds like a weasel wearing a jet pack. We're in the golden age of performance, and the McMurtry Spéirling is the new benchmark.