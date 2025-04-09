Jeremy Clarkson's Idea To Abandon F1 Tracks Is Stupidly Shortsighted

Suzuka isn't anywhere close to the worst offender. There were only 15 passes after the opening lap of Sunday's race. Last year's Japanese Grand Prix featured 48 passes, the third-most of any race during the 2024 season. The Las Vegas Grand Prix topped the list for the second year in a row with 60 passes. The inaugural edition of the casino-backed classic in 2023 produced 82 overtakes.

Las Vegas track follows a modern recipe that many fans decry as boring. The F1 circuits that tend to rack up plenty of passes feature extremely lengthy straights into low-speed corners, a costly band-aid for the fact that cars can't move around fast corners. All of these permanent tracks or street circuits were designed by Hermann Tilke or his son over the past 25 years, often derided as Tilkedromes.

Ditching F1 circuits because of boring racing is just a recipe to do it all over again in another quarter-century. The championship should work to create regulations that ensure cars can actually race at the sport's most storied venues. Sports are known for their hallowed grounds, which are often the draw for fans to attend events. Fenway Park and Wrigley Field for baseball. Augusta National and St. Andrews for golf. Wimbledon for tennis. I could go on and on. However, Formula 1 has already lost the Nurburgring and pushed Spa-Francorchamps into part-time status.