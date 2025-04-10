This Remarkably Preserved Hyundai Excel Reminded Me That Boring Cars Deserve Love Too

Facelifted second-generation Hyundai Excels like this one were sold in the U.S. from 1991 to 1994, so this example could potentially be up to 34 years old. According to Kelly Blue Book, a brand new Hyundai Excel GL sedan cost $9,659 in 1994, so if the Excel that I saw sold for that price, the owner has certainly gotten their money's worth. Beyond this Excel's notable mechanical longevity, it somehow held up cosmetically over all those years despite living in the big bad city of Los Angeles. It even looks to have its original plastic wheel covers. I remember when my neighbor bought the Excel's successor, a dowdy looking maroon Hyundai Elantra wagon, and it had the same exact wheel covers.

That's the power of seeing well-kept everyday cars like this one. For the weirdos like me who remember cars better than anything else, seeing a new-looking Hyundai Excel took me right back to my childhood. My neighbors didn't have 1994 Lamborghini Diablo VTs or Porsche 964 911s, so seeing cars like this regular old Hyundai so well-preserved gives me the warm fuzzies. These photos could have been taken in the late 1990s and you'd never know it beyond the modern picture quality. It made me smile, so maybe it'll make you smile, too.