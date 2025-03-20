Eccentric F1 Team Boss Who Gave Michael Schumacher His Debut Dies Aged 76

Jordan didn't start his career in motorsport with the aim of becoming a TV pundit one day. Instead, he started racing karts in Ireland, and went on to win the Irish championship in 1971 — his first entry into the series, reports the BBC.

After tasting the winners champagne, Jordan then worked through the ranks racing in Formula Ford in 1974 and Formula 3 a year later. After breaking his leg during a crash, the Irishman hung up his racing gloves for a few years, before making a comeback in Formula Atlantic and winning three races in 1977.

Greater on-track success wasn't Jordan's to chase, however, and he switched to team management, setting up his own racing outfit for the F3 and Formula 3000 championships. Over the years, he fielded drivers like Johnny Herbert and Jean Alesi in the junior categories.