Why Do Some Old Cars Have Wires Embedded In Their Windshields?

If you are, like me, a car nerd of a certain age, you may remember some '70s-era General Motors products with little wires embedded in the windshield. Two thin wires running parallel up the middle of the windshield from the bottom to a few inches from the top, where they each took a hard 90-degree turn. From there, the wires ran across the top of the windshield through the tinted shade band, and terminated a few inches from where the glass met the A pillar making a sort of T-shape. I remember my dad had a '70s Chevy van and a late-'70s Chevy Suburban, both of which had those wires in the windshield. I'm pretty sure my mom's '80 Buick Regal, an American family car that is now dead, had an in-glass antenna, too, but my '79 Sedan DeVille, one of the first cars you might have truly hated, didn't.

What were they, though? I remember as a kid coming up with all kinds of weird, wild explanations for them (I had an overactive imagination, as any of my exhausted teachers could tell you) but the actual answer is pretty simple.