Americans Rushed Out To Buy New Cars As Tariff Threat Loomed

The threat of tariffs on foreign cars sold in America has loomed large since president Donald Trump took office back in January, and a 25% tax on imports will finally come into force this week. The additional fees on imports could kill off cheaper cars and raise prices across the board, and the fear of those price hikes could have attributed to growing sales over the past month.

Automakers across the board posted sales increases over the course of March, according to Automotive News. Sales for March were up by more than 10% for the month, with brands like Honda, Ford, and even Nissan all witnessing growth:

In a sign shoppers are actively tracking the impact of the tariffs, retail volume jumped 19 percent at Ford Motor Co., 15 percent at Hyundai and 25 percent at Kia, the companies reported April 1. At Honda Motor Co., which does little fleet business, March sales rose 13 percent on record light-truck deliveries of 108,466, with first-quarter volume up 5 percent.

Hyundai's North America CEO, Randy Parker, said the brand witnessed one of its strongest sales weekends in years after people "rushed" to "beat the tariffs" that could hit its models. Deliveries were also up at Toyota, VW, and Mazda, which reported its 11th straight month of increasing demand.

Volvo was basically the only major automaker not to post a sales boost last month, with the automaker's deliveries down by 8.2% as a result of lower demand for its electric models.