At $17,900, Is This 1955 Ford Country Squire A Killer Deal?

The ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Country Squire notes it being the same model of Ford that James Dean used as the chase car for his racing exploits. We all know how that ended for Dean. Will this Ford's price ensure it has a happier outcome?

The 1999 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Kompressor we looked at yesterday had a top that would come down easily, but was then reluctant to go back up. On top of that likely very expensive issue, the car had some tacky add-ons—vents, stripes, and whatnot—that could impact the appeal of its aesthetics. Ultimately, a $3,000 asking price overcame all such hurdles, capturing a narrow but decisive 60% Nice Price victory.

The fake vents and stripes on yesterday's Benz were put on to give the car some added pizzazz. That's not an issue with today's 1955 Ford Country Squire station wagon, though. Its classic style, clad in factory woodgrain paneling, brings all the boys to the yard.