At $5,800, Will This 1986 Nissan 300ZX Cruise To A Win?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice 300ZX has T-tops and an automatic, making it perfect for cruise nights now that the weather is getting warmer. Let's see how much we warm up to this classic cruiser's price.

When first reading the Goldilocks story, who did you most identify with? Was it the blonde-locked home invader, or the poor family of bears that did nothing more to deserve such trespass than forgetting to lock their front door? Regardless of which side of the coin you land regarding disruptive intruders and the unsuspecting victims of their transgression, one thing's certain: amazingly, Goldilocks always found the sweet spot in all her conquests.

We all found a similar sweet spot in last Friday's 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Once a six-figure car, these imposingly handsome grand tourers have now seen their values whittled down to the level of attainability for mere mortals. Our car's $28,000 asking price proved that case, by earning a solid 60% Nice Price win.