Here Are The Automotive TED Talks You Want To Present

If there's one thing I know about car enthusiasts it's that we just can't ever shut up about cars. We have spent our entire lives reading books and articles, watching Top Gear and various YouTube channels, taking classes, wrenching and bench racing, and we have got to prove to other enthusiasts that we know more about cars than they do. OK, maybe that's just me. I could stand in front of an audience of hundreds with a microphone and I would almost certainly run out of audience members before I ran out of automotive-related topics to talk about. It seems that the readers of Jalopnik are also jam packed full of knowledge and are willing to impart some of that information to the gathered masses.

Earlier this week we asked you all to give us your wildest potential automotive-related TED Talk topics, and you did not disappoint. There are some pretty great topics in that thread, and it seems like many of you could talk for an hour or more if we let you. I put the limit at ten minutes, but this is obviously a theoretical exercise and nobody is stopping you from recording your 30 or 90 minute TED Talks and posting them online for all to see. If you do, make sure you send me the link, I want to see it.