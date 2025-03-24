If you haven't heard, every Tesla Cybertruck on the road has been recalled because its body panels are flying off. You don't need to own a polygonal pavement princess to be impacted by a recall, though. It can be a frustrating experience to receive a recall notice from a manufacturer. While fixes are conducted free of charge, drivers typically have to carve out time to have the repair work done and hope that nothing goes wrong before then.

What's your worst experience with a recall? Were the mechanics at the dealership service center sloppy and didn't correctly fix the recall fix? Did your car break down or burst into flames before you could even bring it in for service? Did you receive a recall notice for something absolutely tedious, like a missing page in the owner's manual? We want to know every excruciating detail that you went through with a manufacturer.