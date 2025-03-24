What's Your Worst Experience With A Recall?
If you haven't heard, every Tesla Cybertruck on the road has been recalled because its body panels are flying off. You don't need to own a polygonal pavement princess to be impacted by a recall, though. It can be a frustrating experience to receive a recall notice from a manufacturer. While fixes are conducted free of charge, drivers typically have to carve out time to have the repair work done and hope that nothing goes wrong before then.
What's your worst experience with a recall? Were the mechanics at the dealership service center sloppy and didn't correctly fix the recall fix? Did your car break down or burst into flames before you could even bring it in for service? Did you receive a recall notice for something absolutely tedious, like a missing page in the owner's manual? We want to know every excruciating detail that you went through with a manufacturer.
The Cybertruck can't hold itself together
The debacle with the Cybertruck's stainless steel body panels began in February when the public became aware of complaints rolling into the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration. A New Hampshire show owner got to the bottom of why the panels might be dropped to the road. The stainless steel pieces are fixed to the plastic frames with adhesive, and those frames are bolted to the truck's body. The adhesive was failing, presumably due to cold weather. The panels themselves have been a nightmare for ages, with the edges being sharp enough to send people to the ER. By March, Tesla had paused deliveries for the Cybertruck. It ended up as a precursor for the electric pickup's eighth recall.
Please share your own recall story in the comments below. Be sure to include your car's year, make and model. Hopefully, your unfortunate tale doesn't involve corner-cutting with cheap glue on a six-figure truck touted as being built for the post-apocalypse.