I Need A Fun Car So The Kids Will Think I'm Cool! What Should I Buy?

Brent is a high school teacher in Dallas who has always had a solid commuter car, but is now looking for something with a bit more zip and style. The target is something with three-pedals and a price under $35,000. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

For too long I have driven cars that are great for a commute, but are honestly pretty boring. I would love to drive a GTI but that's what my wife has and owning two of the same car always seemed strange to me. I am also a high school teacher, so I would like something that my students wouldn't make fun of me for driving (they are vicious).

I don't want a wagon, or an SUV...but I wouldn't mind a pickup. Ideally nothing too big and it needs to be reasonably reliable. Budget is around $35,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: $35,000

Location: Dallas, Texas

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Manual, reliable, fun

Doesn't want: Something too big or dorky