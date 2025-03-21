These Are The Cars You Love Getting As Ubers And Lyfts
You really never know what you're going to get when you call an Uber or a Lyft (or whatever other rideshare app you prefer), especially when it comes to the sort of vehicle you will be shuttled around in. Sometimes you might be stuck in something truly horrible like a Tesla Model Y, but maybe you get lucky and you're in a Lexus ES, my personal favorite car to get as an Uber. Earlier this week I asked our readers to share what their favorite rideshare cars are, and only a couple annoying people said they don't use rideshare services. Keep scrolling to read the best answers.
Lucid Air
It sounds boring, but i like when i get a Camry or an Accord. Both are roomy and comfortable and 9 times out of 10 the driver is the owner of the car, so the cars are usually cleaner and better maintained than a fleet rental Versa or Corolla.
My best ever Uber was a Lucid Air (no kidding!) The rear seat was like a limousine compared to 99% of the Lyft/Ubers I get. The driver called me to let me know she was stuck in traffic and she would understand if i wanted to cancel the ride. I waited an extra 20 minutes just for the chance to ride in a Lucid.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
The Lucid's back seat really is excellent. I see a handful of them being used as livery vehicles in LA!
Toyota Avanza
My wife and I go to Guadalajara pretty often, so Uber is our main transportation method when we're there. I love having a chance to experience all the different Euro market and Southeast Asian cars we don't get from the US. I think my favorite one from our last trip was the Toyota Avanza, which is a 3 row MPV that's bigger than a Mazda5, but smaller than a traditional minivan.
Suggested by: MrMcGeeIn3D
A few years ago I went to Mexico City with a bunch of friends, enough of us that at least one of our two Ubers needed to be an XL each time, and almost every car we got was an Avanza. What a horrible car to be in as a passenger, especially if you needed to be in the third row as they use a rear-wheel-drive ladder frame chassis. At least the newest generation, which came out after I was in CDMX, looks a lot better and is now a FWD unibody crossover.
Any minivan
A Van instead of any 3-row SUV with the 3rd row down when I request an XL for six adults
If it's a large group of us getting cross town I prefer any minivan to the Suburban's that typically show up since its far easier to climb in/out of them.
Minivans that are clean with someone that pays atleast some attention
For once the answer is NOT Miata! It's a minivan in good condition. Plenty of room, easy to get in and out. As long as it hasn't been driven to the edge of death and the goldfish crumbs were vacuumed out of the seats there's no better ride.
Suggested by: Buttercup, monstrodiavel, er404, DCnative
I will always wish for a minivan over almost any three-row SUV
Kia Telluride
I'm considering buying a Telluride to upsize with our growing family and had the lucky chance of a 45 min Uber trip to the airport in one, so I got to pay attention to the road noise, 2nd row comfort / space, and interviewed my driver on its reliability – no deal breakers!
Suggested by: CyrilFiggis
Even though it's pretty old at this point, the Telluride (and Hyundai Palisade) are still at the top of the class.
Electric cars
I like getting EVs. I've Uber'd in an Ionic 5, a Kia EV6, a Tesla Model X... I don't have one myself and getting to ride in them has really shaped the direction I'd go if I bought an EV.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
As long as your driver knows how to smoothly use regenerative braking, EVs are a delight to be a passenger in
A beat-up Prius
A banged up 2nd-gen Prius.
with someone who isnt afraid to run a red light to save 10 seconds
Suggested by: Greg, Buttercup
It's gonna be a no from me, dog.
Toyota Highlander
XU70 Highlander. Very roomy, comfortable enough for wherever I'm going and, for some reason, the drivers of Highlanders never talk to me which is an automatic 5 stars so there's that.
Suggested by: Kei
Jalopnik's own Amber DaSilva says she loves talking to her Uber drivers, so I'll tell her to avoid Highlanders.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
As a German, the only correct answer is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Suggested by: Nico
One time in Munich I had an E-Class wagon Uber that was only a few years old but had well over 200,000 miles on the clock, and it was still very comfortable with seemingly no quality issues.
Anything we don't get
Anything I haven't actually been in before. I got to go to Peru a few months ago, and they get so many weird cars we don't get in the USA. I saw so many EVs from China with nonsensical names that I'm convinced Chinese EV companies are named by cats stepping on keyboards.
And they're all pretty good. We'd all do well to take notice of that last fact.
Suggested by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
This I totally agree with. I didn't fly around the world to just be in the back seat of a Camry!