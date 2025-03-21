These Are The Cars You Love Getting As Ubers And Lyfts

It sounds boring, but i like when i get a Camry or an Accord. Both are roomy and comfortable and 9 times out of 10 the driver is the owner of the car, so the cars are usually cleaner and better maintained than a fleet rental Versa or Corolla.

My best ever Uber was a Lucid Air (no kidding!) The rear seat was like a limousine compared to 99% of the Lyft/Ubers I get. The driver called me to let me know she was stuck in traffic and she would understand if i wanted to cancel the ride. I waited an extra 20 minutes just for the chance to ride in a Lucid.