What Car Do You Love Getting As An Uber Or Lyft?
As car enthusiasts, few things can be as stressful as waiting to see what sort of vehicle you'll get as a Lyft or an Uber (or whatever other preferred rideshare app you use.) Will it be something small and crappy, like a Nissan Versa or Jeep Compass? Will it be a Chevy Suburban or Honda Accord, despite you ordering one of the higher-end options? Will it be a car that surely is too old to still be eligible for rideshare, or have tons of miles and a dash like a Christmas tree? Will it be the worst possibility of all, the dreaded Tesla Model Y?
Sometimes, though, your phone will buzz and you'll get a driver confirmation that will hit you like a muscle relaxant. You've gotten a good car as an Lyft! Maybe you even got something luxurious without ordering an Uber Black!! Or is it a brand-new EV, which will certainly be much quieter and nicer than the vast majority of other rideshares out there — horrible Teslas included. We've all got our favorite cars to ride in, and today I want to know what car you love getting as a Lyft or an Uber?
For me, the answer is easy
For me, the answer is easy; The Lexus ES hybrid. Now any ES will be really nice, but the hybrid especially so thanks to the smoothness of the powertrain and the EV-only operation. The ES has a ton of space in the back seat with air vents and USB ports, excellent build quality, a really nice ride and quiet cabin, a great sound system (if your driver has good taste or gives you the aux), a massive trunk... I could go on. I genuinely love the ES — they're even great to drive no matter the powertrain — and how could you not? The Toyota Camry is already great, so of course the luxury-ified version is even better. It helps that all the ES drivers in LA love to do their best "Speed Racer" impression when I'm headed to the airport.
So, readers. What car do you get excited about riding in as an Uber or Lyft passenger? No, the beige Maybach S-Class taxi you hailed in Munich doesn't count (I really did see one of those), and Waymo doesn't count either. Let me know your answers in the comments below, and I'll round up the best answer later this week.