What Car Do You Love Getting As An Uber Or Lyft?

As car enthusiasts, few things can be as stressful as waiting to see what sort of vehicle you'll get as a Lyft or an Uber (or whatever other preferred rideshare app you use.) Will it be something small and crappy, like a Nissan Versa or Jeep Compass? Will it be a Chevy Suburban or Honda Accord, despite you ordering one of the higher-end options? Will it be a car that surely is too old to still be eligible for rideshare, or have tons of miles and a dash like a Christmas tree? Will it be the worst possibility of all, the dreaded Tesla Model Y?

Sometimes, though, your phone will buzz and you'll get a driver confirmation that will hit you like a muscle relaxant. You've gotten a good car as an Lyft! Maybe you even got something luxurious without ordering an Uber Black!! Or is it a brand-new EV, which will certainly be much quieter and nicer than the vast majority of other rideshares out there — horrible Teslas included. We've all got our favorite cars to ride in, and today I want to know what car you love getting as a Lyft or an Uber?