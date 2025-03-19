Middle-Of-The-Night Australian Grand Prix Sets New Record For Viewership On ESPN

Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix is always a tough one to get Americans to watch, as it takes place in the middle of the godforsaken night here, but the popularity of the sport continues its immense growth here in the U.S. as ESPN reports last weekend's race was the most watched Aussie GP of all time. With a peak of 1.3 million Americans tuning in to watch the lights go out, this could be a record-setting season for viewership. Considering the Australian Grand Prix turned its first lap in anger well after midnight on the east coast, it's impressive that seven-figures worth of folks stayed up to catch the action. I was one of them, of course, and I attended a fully-packed watch party at a bar in my neighborhood. That's something I couldn't possibly fathom when I first started watching F1 a couple decades ago. It's clear that Americans are really getting onboard.

ESPN could be on the chopping block with the 2025 season being the final year in its long-term broadcast rights contract and IndyCar recently moving to network broadcast with a big push from Fox. Big numbers like these could allow ESPN to bid for the contract again to continue gaining momentum next season. Last year's Miami Grand Prix was ESPN's most-watched race, but that record could also be smashed later this year. Open wheel racing is more popular in the U.S. than maybe any time since it began.