For The First Time In 1,029 Days, Max Verstappen Isn't Leading The F1 World Driver's Championship

In one of the sloppiest Formula One Grands Prix I have ever seen McLaren had a clear advantage keeping the car's tires from overheating, at one point growing Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri's lead over Verstappen to some 16-odd seconds around the Albert Park street circuit. With wet and drying and re-wetting conditions, it was a disastrously messy event that saw several drivers smash their cars into the wall and several strategies thrown out the window with a guess on the unpredictable weather. After the entire grid had switched onto slick tires to race on a drying track, the rain decided to come back and throw a wrench in the mix. Both McLarens, running first on the road, came to a wet patch and quickly slid off the road. Norris recovered with the lead intact, but Piastri was sidelined losing time trying to recover from the wet grass. In the end, Lando took home the F1 Grand Slam with pole position, fastest lap, and the race win. Six drivers, including four of the six rookies, failed to make it to the finish.

Verstappen will have to settle for second in the championship standings with 18 points to Norris' 25. This is the first time a McLaren driver has held the driver's title lead since Lewis Hamilton did at the 2012 Canadian Grand Prix. Max will get another opportunity to re-take the championship lead from Norris with the Chinese Grand Prix coming up on March 23. We have to do everything in our power to make sure that doesn't happen.